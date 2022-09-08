Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Intuit (INTU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) recently:

9/1/2022 – Intuit is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2022 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $475.00 to $525.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/24/2022 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $553.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/24/2022 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $580.00 to $585.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/24/2022 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $500.00 to $601.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/24/2022 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $476.00 to $516.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/24/2022 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $525.00 to $560.00.

8/18/2022 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $465.00 to $525.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $475.00 to $533.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $480.00 to $580.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $450.00 to $475.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Intuit Stock Up 3.9 %

Intuit stock opened at $435.29 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $435.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,902 shares of company stock worth $16,251,640. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 4,546,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Intuit by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,234 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

