Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RANJY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Randstad from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Randstad from €49.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($48.98) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Randstad Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Randstad has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $37.62.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad ( OTCMKTS:RANJY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

