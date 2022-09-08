RamenSwap Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $50,780.00 (RAMEN)

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One RamenSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RamenSwap has a total market cap of $6,898.58 and $50,780.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RamenSwap has traded up 72.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,031.8% against the dollar and now trades at $633.44 or 0.03291260 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001728 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002459 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00859371 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00016441 BTC.
About RamenSwap
RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap.
