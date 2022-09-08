Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $14.24 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for $2.91 or 0.00015059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 4,885,946 coins and its circulating supply is 4,886,077 coins. The official website for Rai Reflex Index is reflexer.finance. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything.RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate.”

