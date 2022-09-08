Public Mint Achieves Market Cap of $1.90 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Public Mint has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $1,535.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Public Mint

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,097,327 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

Public Mint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

