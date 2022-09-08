PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.63

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.63 and last traded at $54.03, with a volume of 13425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PTCT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.65.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 89.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $118,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,374.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 90,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 57,012 shares during the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

