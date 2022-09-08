ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives $5.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQRGet Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRQR. Chardan Capital lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,859.05% and a negative return on equity of 57.34%. The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 550.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 124,869 shares in the last quarter. 31.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

