ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.30

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.30 and traded as high as $11.71. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 78,880 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Dawson James lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

ProPhase Labs Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $173.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of -0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPH. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 17.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 140,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 20,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

