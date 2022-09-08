ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.30

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.30 and traded as high as $11.71. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 78,880 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Dawson James lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
ProPhase Labs Stock Down 3.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $173.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of -0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProPhase Labs Company Profile
ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProPhase Labs (PRPH)
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.