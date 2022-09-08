Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Bought by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 342,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,836 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.64% of Primoris Services worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 397,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 89,880 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,337,000 after acquiring an additional 26,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 26,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

PRIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded Primoris Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of Primoris Services stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 13,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,388. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $29.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.67%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

