Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Financial Comparison

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Poshmark and Vipshop’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poshmark $326.01 million 2.67 -$98.33 million ($0.75) -14.77 Vipshop $18.37 billion 0.39 $734.56 million $1.00 10.49

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than Poshmark. Poshmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vipshop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poshmark -17.12% -14.24% -9.55% Vipshop 4.05% 15.09% 8.61%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Poshmark and Vipshop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Poshmark has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vipshop has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Poshmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of Vipshop shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of Poshmark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Vipshop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Poshmark and Vipshop, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poshmark 0 11 3 0 2.21 Vipshop 0 5 1 0 2.17

Poshmark presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.45%. Vipshop has a consensus price target of $10.48, indicating a potential downside of 0.06%. Given Poshmark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Poshmark is more favorable than Vipshop.

Summary

Vipshop beats Poshmark on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items. It also provides shoes and bags, which comprises casual and formal shoes, purses, satchels, luggage, duffel bags, and wallets; handbags; apparel, gears and accessories, furnishings and decor, toys, and games for boys, girls, infants, and toddlers; sportswear, sports gear, and footwear for various sporting activities; home furnishings, such as bed and bath products, home decor, kitchen and tabletop items, and home appliances; and consumer electronic products. In addition, the company offers food and snacks, beverages, fresh produce, and pet goods; beauty products; and internet finance services, including consumer and supplier financing, and microcredit. Vipshop Holdings Limited provides its branded products through its vip.com and vipshop.com online platforms, as well as through its internet website and cellular phone application. Further, it offers warehousing, logistics, product procurement, research and development, technology development, and consulting services; software development and information technology support solutions; and supply chain services. Vipshop Holdings Limited was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

