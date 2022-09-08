Portion Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (PRT)

Portion (PRT) traded down 52.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Portion has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Portion coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Portion has a total market cap of $453,704.79 and approximately $43.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,316.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00036708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00134490 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022781 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,965,462 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Portion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

