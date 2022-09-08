PolkaWar (PWAR) Price Hits $0.0055 on Exchanges

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $455,055.45 and $2.37 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded up 27.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,463.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,732.65 or 0.09020483 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005207 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001732 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00873836 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00017171 BTC.
About PolkaWar
PolkaWar’s total supply is 82,822,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.
Buying and Selling PolkaWar
