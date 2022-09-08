PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho decreased their target price on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PNM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.51. The stock had a trading volume of 32,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.97. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $43.43 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.42.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PNM Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 145.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 70,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at $378,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 13.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,004,000 after buying an additional 48,544 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 8,715.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 62,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 62,143 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

