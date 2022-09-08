Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,664.93

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,664.93 ($20.12) and traded as high as GBX 1,681 ($20.31). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,675 ($20.24), with a volume of 165,647 shares.

Plus500 Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,667.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,562.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 500.30.

Get Plus500 alerts:

Plus500 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Insider Activity

About Plus500

In other Plus500 news, insider Tami Gottlieb bought 553 shares of Plus500 stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,830 ($22.11) per share, with a total value of £10,119.90 ($12,228.01).

(Get Rating)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's Plus500 Invest, an online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on over 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.