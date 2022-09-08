Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,664.93

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,664.93 ($20.12) and traded as high as GBX 1,681 ($20.31). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,675 ($20.24), with a volume of 165,647 shares.
Plus500 Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,667.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,562.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 500.30.
Plus500 Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.
Insider Activity
About Plus500
Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's Plus500 Invest, an online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on over 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries.
See Also
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.