PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY) Insider Acquires A$542,025.00 in Stock

PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY – Get Rating) insider Gerry Sakkas purchased 821,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.66 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$542,025.00 ($379,038.46).
PlaySide Studios Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.55.
About PlaySide Studios
