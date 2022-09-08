Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Trading Down 4.1%

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Rating) shares fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98. 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Pirelli & C. Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43.

About Pirelli & C.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. It offers car tires under the P ZERO, Cinturato, Scorpion, Sottozero, Ice Zero, and Carrier brand names; motorcycle tires under the DIABLO Superbike, DIABLO Supercorsa, DIABLO Rain, DIABLO Wet, SCORPION MX, SCORPION Pro F.I.M., SCORPION XC, DIABLO Supercorsa SP, DIABLO Rosso Corsa, DIABLO Rosso III, ANGEL GT II, NIGHT DRAGON, MT 66 ROUTE, SCORPION Trail II, MT 60 RS, SCORPION Rally STR, DIABLO ROSSO Scooter, and ANGEL Scooter brands; motorsport tires under the P ZERO TROFEO R, SOTTOZERO, P7 Corsa, K, KM, RK, rain, and Slick brands; bike tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, and Scorpion brand names; and truck and bus tires.

