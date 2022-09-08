Pirate Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $84.53 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $84.53 million and approximately $92,018.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00002257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00310283 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00123226 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00077915 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003600 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000208 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,843,541 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

