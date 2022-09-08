Piper Sandler Upgrades Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) to “Overweight”

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

OGN opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.99.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the first quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 112.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

