Piper Sandler Increases Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target to $19.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.25% from the company’s previous close.

INTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

NASDAQ INTA opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $914.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.25. Intapp has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $39.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter worth about $674,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter worth about $2,435,000. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter worth about $684,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

