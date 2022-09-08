Piper Sandler & CO. Takes Position in BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA)

Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. BCLS Acquisition makes up 0.0% of Piper Sandler & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Separately, Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BCLS Acquisition by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 71,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

BCLS Acquisition Price Performance

BLSA stock remained flat at $9.99 during trading on Thursday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,837. BCLS Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90.

BCLS Acquisition Company Profile

BCLS Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

