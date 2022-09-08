Piper Sandler & CO. Purchases Shares of 25,003 two (NYSE:TWOA)

Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new stake in two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. TWO accounts for about 0.2% of Piper Sandler & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in TWO in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in TWO by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in TWO by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 108,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 51,059 shares during the period. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in TWO in the 4th quarter worth $1,090,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its position in TWO by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 688,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 88,569 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWO Price Performance

NYSE:TWOA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,208. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. two has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

TWO Company Profile

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

