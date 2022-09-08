Piper Sandler & CO. Acquires Shares of 70,000 Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Piper Sandler & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Piper Sandler & CO. owned about 0.08% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $212,000.
Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance
Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.69. 847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,483. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.39. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49.
