PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RCS opened at $5.41 on Thursday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.