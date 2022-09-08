PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCS opened at $5.41 on Thursday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 27,551 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 185,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.