Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.92, but opened at $25.92. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Phreesia shares last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 6,358 shares traded.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on PHR. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.
In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $66,661.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,464.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,055 shares of company stock worth $228,467 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09.
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
