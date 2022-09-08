Phocas Financial Corp. Trims Stock Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,749 shares during the quarter. Hostess Brands makes up approximately 1.1% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.29% of Hostess Brands worth $8,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 701.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.91. 12,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,164. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $340.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

