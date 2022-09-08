Phocas Financial Corp. Raises Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,126 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.20% of Owens & Minor worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 168.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of OMI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.63. 6,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,891. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $49.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Owens & Minor news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $857,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading

