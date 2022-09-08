Phocas Financial Corp. Has $6.33 Million Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.25% of Air Transport Services Group worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 81,294 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter worth $726,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,774,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

ATSG traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $28.72. 1,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,291. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.55.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Transport Services Group



Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

