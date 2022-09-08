Phocas Financial Corp. Has $10.38 Million Stock Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the period. Retail Opportunity Investments accounts for approximately 1.3% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.43% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $10,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 21,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $17.68.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 3.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROIC. StockNews.com raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

