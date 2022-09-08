Phocas Financial Corp. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,909 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. First Merchants accounts for about 1.2% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $9,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in First Merchants by 5,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FRME traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,765. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.12. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $34.07 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.08.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FRME shares. Raymond James upgraded First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens upped their price target on First Merchants to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About First Merchants

(Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.