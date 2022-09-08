Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Increased by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 60.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 38,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 28.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 52,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 163,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,532,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE PM traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $95.35. The stock had a trading volume of 17,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,080. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.96. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $147.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

