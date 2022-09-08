PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.66 Per Share

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 2.657 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34.

PetroChina has a payout ratio of 65.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PetroChina to earn $9.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Shares of PTR opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PetroChina has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 427.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 19.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 13,625.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 87,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the first quarter worth about $814,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTR. Citigroup upgraded PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetroChina has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

