Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (ASX:PWR) Declares $0.13 Final Dividend

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (ASX:PWR – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.

Peter Warren Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.63, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peter Warren Automotive

In other news, insider Paul Warren 22,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th.

About Peter Warren Automotive

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited engages in the retail of new and used cars in Australia. The company also provides car service, parts, accessories, vehicle financing, and insurance. It operates 74 franchise operations. The company was founded in 1958 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

