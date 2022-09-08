Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) Declares Final Dividend of $0.97

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.97 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Perpetual’s previous final dividend of $0.96.

Perpetual Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72.

About Perpetual

(Get Rating)

Perpetual Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm offers a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company provides funds management, portfolio management, financial planning, trustee, responsible entity and compliance services, executor services, investment administration and custody services, and mortgage processing services.

