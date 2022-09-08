Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,018,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734,965 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $60,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Perimeter Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:PRM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,557. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $15.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $100.97 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Perimeter Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.