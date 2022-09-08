PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Down 28.8% Over Last 7 Days

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $975,259.58 and approximately $9.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00174771 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Anime Token (ANI) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DimeCoin (DIME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

