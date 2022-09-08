Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Takes Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 179,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 56.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 25.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NXE opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $6.56.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

