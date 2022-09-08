Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 225,687 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 47.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,754,000 after buying an additional 424,441 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 140.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 438,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 256,306 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter valued at about $3,769,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 165.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 143,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 89,739 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 75.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 126,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 54,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.27. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Separately, StockNews.com cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

