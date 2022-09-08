Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $1.28 Million in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $205,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $232,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ opened at $45.42 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $67.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average of $45.95.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

