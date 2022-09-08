Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $959,000 Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 376,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BXMT opened at $28.76 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 44.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.64%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,222.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,013 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,222.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leonard W. Cotton purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.78 per share, for a total transaction of $138,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,189.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

