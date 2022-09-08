Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $795,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,029,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,246 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,369,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,045,000 after buying an additional 277,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,237,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,850,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,762,000 after acquiring an additional 232,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,356,000 after acquiring an additional 155,235 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 4.7 %

GDXJ stock opened at $29.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.