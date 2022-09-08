Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 104.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTI. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco Profile

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $42.07. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

