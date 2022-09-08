Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Decreases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,152 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $87.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.81 and a 200-day moving average of $95.50. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

