Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $94.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.28. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.