Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 6.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBSW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.70 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Investec cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.23.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Up 1.8 %

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

NYSE:SBSW opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.90. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.64.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.3246 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.