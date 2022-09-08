Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,703 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $34.98 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $42.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

