Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 560,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 52,343 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

XME opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average is $52.56. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

