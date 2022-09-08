PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 million-$26.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.30 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PCTEL in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of PCTI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 33,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.19 million, a PE ratio of -513.49 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. PCTEL has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,197.80%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PCTEL stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of PCTEL worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

