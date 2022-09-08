PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

PCM Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PCM Fund stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. PCM Fund has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PCM Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.48% of PCM Fund worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.