PayPie 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $25.00 (PPP)

PayPie (PPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One PayPie coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. PayPie has a market cap of $478,159.35 and $25.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PayPie has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PayPie

PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb.

Buying and Selling PayPie

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

