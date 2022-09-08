PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,384,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $261,151,000 after purchasing an additional 121,024 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in PayPal by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 92,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 303,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,185,000 after acquiring an additional 59,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal Trading Up 3.7 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $94.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $296.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

